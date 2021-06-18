This Sunday is Father's Day and let's be real, it is not quite celebrated as much as Mother's Day. It's a little bit more reserved, but that's okay, moms deserve it. But I for one will always feel the presence of my dad and his influence on me. You can tell which young men out there had an active father in their lives. Even more important, I believe, is the influence they also have on their daughters who need the support and confidence that a caring dad can give.

When I was coaching, I could always tell the difference between the kids who came in who had a great set of parents or a parent, and those who did not. Teachers will tell you the same thing. The differences are obvious. The job of being a great dad or mom is the most important responsibility that a parent can have. On the other side of the spectrum, those who had bad experiences, those scars last forever. Some unfortunately are never able to overcome the lack of attention or commitment to them when they were so impressionable, not to mention the bad things.

Even though this is the first Father's Day for me without mine, like many of you, I will always be so grateful for his sacrifices and wisdom. For all you dads out there who go the extra mile and make your job as a dad your number one priority, thank you. Your efforts and love will pay dividends down the road, not only for your children but hopefully theirs as well. As my dad used to say, "The acorn doesn't fall far from the tree."

Happy Father's Day to all and we'll see ya back here Monday at 5.

