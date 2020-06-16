The Billings Food Bank Will Be Delivering Father’s Day Dinner

Father's Day is this Sunday, June 21. Instead of cooking, why not have a great meal delivered at no cost? That's where the Billings Food Bank comes in.

“In a time when social distancing has forced families apart, we wanted to do something uplifting. We call it Food for Body and Soul,” said Sheryle Shandy, Executive Director of the Food Bank in a press release.

The meal includes hand-carved roasted prime rib with au jus and creamy horseradish, tossed salad, roasted baby red potatoes with rosemary & garlic, green beans almondine, dinner roll and butter. To cap off your dinner, dessert will be prepared by Chef David Maplethorpe of the Fortin Culinary Center. To get your name on the list for delivery, Shandy says you can simply call the Food Bank (details below).

For those not familiar with the Billings Food Bank, they say they have been serving "the less fortunate in our community and across the region" for over 30 years, and their reach in 2019 was quite impressive. From the press release:

-156,125 regular food boxes provided

-7,259 food boxes through the Senior Nutrition Program

-30,028 food boxes through the voucher system provided to Tumbleweed, St. Vincent DePaul, Habitat for Humanity and other programs

-Total: 17 million pounds of food processed for the community

It's comforting to know that we have a place in Billings that can help out with food when things are tough.

Call 259-2856 by Friday, June 19 or between 8:00 and 10:00 a.m. on June 21. Meals will be delivered around noon on Sunday, June 21.