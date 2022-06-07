Five Awesome Events Happening This Year at Billings Pride

June is Pride Month all across the nation, and Billings is no exception. In fact, Billings Pride 2022 is about to begin, and members of the LGBTQ+ community in the Magic City are getting ready to celebrate. If you're going to Pride this year, check out this week of events in Billings.

Events start on Monday, June 20th.

Expect a full week of awesome events for LGBTQ+ attendees and allies starting on June 20th with a Billings Clinic Listening Session at the 406 Pride Resource Center on 24th Street. Events are scheduled through Sunday.

Some events of note include:

Rainbow PJ & Family movie night at Billings First Congregational Church, June 22nd

TransVisible Picnic at Pioneer Park, June 23rd

Projectile Pride Comedy at the Loft, June 23rd

18+ Drag Night at the Pub Station, June 24th

Retro Rainbow Dance at the Loft, June 24th.

Saturday, experience the Pride Parade and Festival Downtown.

The Billings Pride Parade and Festival takes place Downtown on Saturday, June 25th. The Parade starts at 10 a.m. and goes down 2nd Avenue to Broadway. Afterward, you can stick around for the Festival at Skypoint until 7 p.m. The Loft is then hosting Blake & the Unmentionables at 7:30, and partying all night until close.

Those wanting to sign up for a Parade float can follow this link here, and if you'd like a booth at the Festival after, there's another link you can follow here. More information about the Pride events, as well as the full calendar, can be found on the 406 Pride website. Please enjoy yourself at Pride, and be respectful and kind to all.

