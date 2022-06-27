2022 PRIDE Parade in Billings

This weekend, during the Billings Biggest Garage Sale, I was lucky enough to break away and join my friends at the 2022 Billings Pride Parade. I make a point to go to events at Pride every year, and this was the one I could attend (even though it was for only an hour).

Get our free mobile app

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

Taking note of this years event, I noticed a stark change vs years past. Mainly, after we all have experienced over two years of the COVID pandemic, very few were wearing masks or taking precautions. Which I am happy to see us returning to, especially at Pride, where it is 100% about being YOU and happy.

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

At Skypoint, there were multiple booths setup. Healthcare, family fun, food, drinks and more. One I had to get a photo of was "The Sticker Bish" as that just made me laugh so hard. Loved it!

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

Politics at Pride

Over the years, pride has not really been a go-to spot for politics. However, with the current climate and tension between the sides of the aisle, some politics snuck in this year. The Yellowstone County Democrats were setup at Skypoint, and I caught this photo during the parade.

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

pride 2022 parade Josh Rath loading...

The big takeaway from Pride this year is... we won't stop being us. No matter the politics. What happens in the government. PRIDE will not stop as it does not need to. We welcome you to join us in celebration, and I can't wait for PRIDE 2023.