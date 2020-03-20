Friday Fragments From a Crazy Week

Here's a sentence I've never uttered before that I used this week. Here it is. "Do you need to borrow some toilet paper?

I wish Mary Chapin Carpenter was still having radio hits. If you're a Brad Paisley fan, his online concert was pretty good.

As I was "prepping" I set a new record for the most beer I've ever purchased in a single week.

I wonder how many firearms and rounds of ammunition were purchased just in Billings this week?

My Speakeasy blog was so popular that I've got quite a few friends wanting to know when I'm opening. I'm open every afternoon about 3. Stop by and visit.

When I go shopping, I generally over-purchase anyway. Hopefully, this little shutdown will teach others to have more on hand than you need. Unless you LIKE standing in long lines at the grocery store!

Most of the interactions that I have heard about in Billings have been very polite, which is not surprising. Maybe check on the elderly in your neighborhood and see if they need anything.

For those of you who are getting some extra time with your kids because of the school closures, make the most of it. They won't be at home forever.

Have a great weekend. Thanks for listening.