Just a few days ago, Red Lodge was mostly under water. Roads covered in debris. Many homes damaged, some missing completely after being washed away. Though after every dark event, there is always a light shining through.

Get our free mobile app

Carbon County's Disaster Fund has reached out to Townsquare Media and provided us with details on what's needed. Mainly, they ask for donations to:

Red Lodge Area Community Foundation P.O. Box 1871, Red Lodge MT, 59068

Or you can donate online at RLACF.org. If you'd like to donate via stocks, bonds, land or crop, you can call 406-425-0292. The Foundation is a 501C3 nonprofit. Plus, the Bank of Red Lodge has stepped up, and will match your donation, dollar for dollar, up to $25,000.

If you want to donate goods, the American Red Cross is accepting them. Call Andrew Harper at 406-320-2229.

The community of Red Lodge, with the help of surrounding areas, is cleaning up and beginning the process of coming back. If you want to volunteer, register online at CarbonAlert.org or call 406-445-7258. We wanted to share some of the great posts online, so here's our cleanup roundup:



From the Red Lodge Facebook Page:

The Montana Department of Transporation is assisting the community with cleanup of large boulders that have gotten on the roads, along with fixing the damaged roadways and railings.

Montana State Auditor Troy Downing shared amazing images from Carbon County, touring the damage from the flooding. Click through to browse through over 25 photos.

John Clayton shared that a wonderful group of people came to his home to assist. After a hard day of cleaning up, he even got to enjoy a cold one with his friend Mark. Wholesome!

Dan Geiger shared the images from Red Lodge early on, and this is a reminder of what it looked like after waters receded. Amazing the progress that has been made so far in Red Lodge!

Keep your spirits high everyone! You got this, and before you know it... Red Lodge will be back and booming again. And from what I hear, it's happening sooner than you may think.