Governor Bullock Announces Phase 2 of Reopening Begins June 1

In a press conference today (Tuesday 5/19), Montana Governor Steve Bullock announced the target date of June 1 for our state to begin Phase 2 of reopening.

Some of the highlights of what will change in Phase 2 include:

Gatherings of 50 or fewer people are allowed with proper social distancing. For an event of more than 50 people, you are asked to consult with local public health office on a plan to implement proper social distancing.

Restaurants, Casinos, Bars, Gyms, and Pools can increase to 75 percent capacity. Bowling Alleys can reopen with limited capacity if they adhere to guidelines.

Things are "on track" for a June 1 opening of the Yellowstone National Park entrances in Montana. Discussions are just beginning with Glacier National Park and reservations in the western part of the state.

The 2-week quarantine requirement for visitors to Montana will end. National Guard will remain at airports and train stations to conduct temperature checks for those entering the state through those ports.

Governor Bullock also reminded residents of what will remain the same as we enter Phase 2 of reopening on June 1. Some of what will continue includes:

All vulnerable individuals should continue to stay home (those who are older than 65, or who have health conditions)

Visits to nursing homes are still suspended with few exceptions

Employers should continue to encourage telework

All of us should follow guidelines (hygiene and social distance)

Employers will have to continue to follow guidelines

Montana has been an example for the rest of the nation in our response to this global pandemic. I have no doubt that we can continue to be that example, but only if Montanans, businesses, and visitors alike continue to take seriously the responsibility we all have in protecting others. As we continue with the next phase in our reopening, our goal together as Montanans for the foreseeable future is to mitigate the spread of the virus. -Governor Steve Bullock

As we prepare for an influx of out-of-state visitors, Governor Bullock announced support for "destination communities" that included:

Surveillance testing of employees.

Enhanced contact tracing resources deployed to these areas as requested by local authorities

Ability to surge personal protective equipment to impacted health care systems.

Guidelines for the operation of businesses that see high-tourist activity.

CLICK HERE to read the entire press release about Phase 2 of Montana's reopening plan.