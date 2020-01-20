The Big Sky Optimist Club Will Hold Their Annual Craft, Vintage & Vendor Market at The Boys & Girls Clubs

The Big Sky Optimist Club is set to hold their annual Winter Craft, Vintage & Vendor Market this weekend, Saturday & Sunday, January 25th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. & 26th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubhouse at 505 Orchard Lane. This market features a wide variety of unique and fun treasures like, antiques and small furniture, western items, vintage silver and records, You can shop everything from linens, dolls, handcrafted items and jewelry to vintage toys, fishing items, knives and even coins and military collectibles. They'll have such a wide variety you're sure to find something you like. Plan on bringing the whole family and grabbing some lunch while you shop, because the Big Sky Optimist Club will offer homemade food for sale in the Big Sky Café. Admission is free, come shop both days, with new and fun merchandise added both days.