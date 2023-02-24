Five Franchises I’d Like To See Open In Great Falls
It's easier than ever to get what you want when you want it thanks to online shopping or delivery services. Sometimes though you want to actually walk into a business and sit down to eat or inspect the product in person before you buy it. With that in mind, here are 5 franchises I'd like to see open in Great Falls.
IKEA
The Swedish franchise would be a welcome addition in my opinion. Offering all sorts of home furnishings from bedrooms, kitchens, and bathrooms. They also offer plants, lighting, and smart home offerings. I think the biggest reason I'd like an Ikea though are those Swedish Meatballs. Shopping while eating meatballs? Yes please!
Krispy Kreme
I always thought, "It's a doughnut, how good could it be?" Then one day someone brought some into work. I had to eat crow that day (along with about dozen doughnuts). They are even better when they're warm, so imagine how good they'd be if we had a location right in town!
Best Buy
I am an self-admitted tech geek. I spend hours reviewing and watching videos on all the newest tech wishing I could have it all. Being able to actually walk into a store and touch feel and see all of the tech I can only dream of owning would help this addict get his fix.
Popeyes
While there already is a Popeyes in Great Falls, sadly it's only on base. That means unless you have access to Malmstrom, you are left out in the cold. Adding one off base would ensure Popeyes for everyone!
Olive Garden
I figured if I didn't put Olive Garden on the list I'd be chased out of town with pitchforks.
What franchise would you like to see open in Great Falls? Let me know by emailing me here or send a message through the AppChat on our mobile app.