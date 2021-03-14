Great Falls Radio Legend Shares “First Hug in 364 Days”

"Sarge" is a radio legend here in Montana, especially in the Great Falls area following his years of farm broadcasting, sports broadcasting, and local talk radio. He's now the Assistant Athletic Director at the University of Providence in Great Falls. But he's also someone's son.

Think about it: for many of us, our kids have been in school, and we've been going to work every single day since this so-called pandemic started. We can only imagine how tough this past year has been for family members who have had loved ones quarantined inside of nursing homes or assisted living facilities for the entirety of the past year.

For some, their loved ones are still quarantined inside of these facilities. But last week, with negative COVID tests in hand, and the entire floor vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, Sarge shared the above photo of his mother-in-law, and added:

Almost a year and finally her daughters get to see their mother.

That's right for 364 days Sarge's wife Sue and her family were not able to hug their mom. It finally happened last week.

Check out the full audio as Sarge described what that moment was like, and what the past year has been like:

One of the most touching moments was when Sarge added that the visits were only 30 minutes long, and when Sue hugged her mom her mom DID NOT want to let go.

