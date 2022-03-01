Montana, You Should Care About Biden’s SOTU Nursing Home Overhaul

I found something that I am 100% in line with Joe Biden on.

Yup, that's right.

Tonight during his State of The Union address he will be launching a major overhaul of nursing home care in this country (a good thing since he already needs it).

But seriously, this is long overdue...

They are working on a plan to outline minimum staffing levels, increase the inspections, and other safety measures.

Staffing levels are a critical marker for nursing home quality. Most facilities lack a sufficient number of nurses, assistants, and other workers.

I have experienced this first hand for many years with my grandparents and my own parents.

Paul's mom eating ice cream in retirement home Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...

It's awful what we do to our elders. Most of us don't have the ability to provide the medical care we need so it's a problem.

I really feel for these people; they sit in their room and look at the ceiling. Maybe get moved to a chair once in a while.

The food in these places isn't suitable for any of us but they don't have a choice. Some of them sit there for hours in a dirty diaper waiting to be changed. If they could they would help themselves but just can't.

We pay 8, 9, $10,000 a month for care that is mediocre at best.

Put yourself in their shoes and ask yourself if you think you would like that. It's one of the saddest things that we do to our elders and any changes we can make for them the better.

If we can provide food, shelter, and education to all the illegal border jumpers coming into our country then we ought to be able to show a little more compassion for our elders in their last years...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.