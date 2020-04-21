Gronk Heading to Tampa Bay to Rejoin Tom Brady
Former NFL pro-bowler, turned WWE champion, Rob Gronkowski is returning to football with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement last year saying the injuries had taken a toll on his mental health, according to Wikipedia. Following his retirement, Gronk took his persona to the WWE, where he just signed a contract last month (March 2020), and is the reigning WWE 24/7 Champion. Gronkowski isn't the first player from the NFL to have success with professional wrestling. According to
Fox Sports, former wrestling stars Goldberg and Hacksaw Jim Duggan spent time in the National Football League. William "The Refrigerator" Perry and Lawrence Taylor, who both played in a Super Bowl, made appearances with the former World Wrestling Federation following their NFL careers, according to Wikipedia. After the announcement came out that Gronkowski would be returning to the NFL, the WWE released this statement via Twitter: