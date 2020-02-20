Poll: What Is Your Guilty Pleasure Reality Show?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Chase Rice made an appearance on The Bachelor not too long ago. When we interviewed Carly Pearce recently, she had a lot to say about that episode:

So much so, that I was like, 'Wow, she really watches this show!' My wife, Kristen, and I are reality show nuts. We watch everything from Escaping Polygamy, to My Big Fat Fabulous Life. We love everything that is reality.

Amber, my co-host on Taste of Country Nights, says: "I love reality TV shows, especially Love After Lockup. It is a little ridiculous, but I watch it every Friday night. It's about people who date/marry people in prison and their relationships once their significant other gets out of prison. You may think that sounds insane, but I promise, watch one episode and you'll be hooked."

What about you? What is your guilty pleasure reality show?