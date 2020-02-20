After two shows that sold out last year in Missoula and Bozeman, Luke Combs is coming back to Montana. This time, he's visiting the Magic City.

What You See Is What You Get Tour with Luke Combs is stopping at First Interstate Arena on Tuesday, October 20. Tour stop will feature Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher.

Tickets for Luke Combs' What You See Is What You Get Tour at First Interstate Arena go on-sale to the general public on Friday, February 28 at 10am MST.

