Opinion Editors at the Billings Gazette Gone

The Billings Gazette has let go of two of their longtime opinion editors, according to this article. I'm guessing the lost subscriptions over the years have finally warranted the change. Maybe it was just financial but I'm guessing that people were just not going to pay anymore for a publication that constantly bashed conservatism and the people that support it. Plus, there is another voice that has been fighting their liberal views for years when they at one point could go unchecked. You hate to see people lose their jobs but the power of the purse can go a long way.