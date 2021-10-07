Celebrate with Fall Fun in Billings: Harvest Fest, Hayrides, More

October kicked off with unseasonably warm temps around the Billings area, but now - almost on cue - it's starting to really feel like fall. Perfect for Billings annual Harvest Fest, happening this Saturday, Oct. 9th in Downtown Billings.

Food, music, vendors, and the final Downtown Farmers' Market of 2021.

If you're not much of a green thumb, but you love fresh produce and other Montana goods, don't miss the final Downtown Farmers' Market. It's a great chance to grab the ingredients you'll need for a big batch of salsa or farm-to-table dinner.

Nibble on delicious food truck items like steak sandwiches, cotton candy, and kettle corn while you browse a huge variety of local craft booths. Montana Brewing Company will be hosting their Oktoberfest Beer Garden and Stein Holding Contest again this year, and you can enjoy live music throughout the day under Skypoint. There are also free interactive kids activities and you'll find plenty of pumpkins available for purchase. Harvest Fest runs from 9 am to 4 pm.

Catch a scary movie classic at the Babcock Theater.

It's the season for spooky movies and what better place to catch a classic than the historic (allegedly haunted) Babcock Theater? They're screening 'The Shining' this weekend. I've seen that movie dozens of times and I'll probably watch it again this year.

Wendy? Darling? Light, of my life. I'm not gonna hurt ya. You didn't let me finish my sentence. I said I'm not gonna hurt ya. I'm just going to bash your brains in. - Jack Torrence

Bring the kids to ZooMontana for a Haunted Wagon Ride.

The Sleepy Hollow Haunted Wagon Rides are back for their 6th season at ZooMontana, kicking off this weekend (10/8 & 10/9) and running every weekend through Halloween. The horse-drawn wagons wind through the spooky pathways of ZooMontana and the event is all-ages. Tickets are $15 per person, 3 and under free.

Get out and enjoy some fall fun, before winter hits Montana. It's right around the corner.