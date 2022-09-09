Fall Parade Fundraiser, Flakes Trip Kick-Off, and Honoring 9/11

In this week's edition of Farmer Finishers to finish off the week, read fast because there's a lot of stuff to cover.

First, we are going to give people until Monday, Sept. 12 to commit to our annual Fall Parade fundraiser.

Last year we did the Dog House Parade and this year we will do the All Things Wood Parade.

Dog house parade turnout 2021

Everything that can be made of mostly wood will be put up for auction with our big Gala. We need at least 25-30 entries to make it work so let us know by Monday at the latest.

Something big that's coming next week is the Flakes Trip 2023 kick-off party!

That will be Thursday, Sep. 15 at the Den in Billings, Montana. You could be joining the other 145 people FOR FREE going in January. It's a trip you'll never forget.

Credit: Karen Gallagher Townsquare Media From left to right: Carol (Travel Cafe), Mark Wilson (Breakfast Flakes), Della Schnetter (Mexico Trip Winner), Paul Mushaben (Breakfast Flakes)

Also in the initial stages trying to figure out what we could do for our 35th anniversary celebration next spring. Any suggestions?

Finally, this weekend is the anniversary of 9/11.

I would hope and pray that they talk about it in our Montana schools and teach kids about the spirit and patriotism that America once had. The country was never more unified than it was on that day and in months to follow. Funny how things can change so quickly now with a nation divided.

You may recall our 189th Montana Redneck Battalion and our huge USA rally at the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media

I wish people loved their country now as they did back then. We are so vulnerable now that it has me worried about our once-great nation. I still love her though and I for one am not willing to give up just yet.

God Bless America and we'll see ya Monday at 5 a.m.