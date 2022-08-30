The BEST Reactions to the return of Pumpkin Spice online!

With the return of Pumpkin Spice, and it fueling my own veins, I figured it'd be a great time to check out the Twitterverse to see what people are saying about it! Here are the BEST responses to Pumpkin Spice returning I've found today.

Muwahahahahaha

Honestly, I think of Dr. Evil whenever I see an evil laugh being called upon! Totally fits the bill here, since Pumpkin Spice IS evil genius.

Pope Approves

Kent, Washington apparently has a GREAT social media team. They have many real gems hidden on the feed, but this one takes the cake today.

No, not the holidays. Please, no.

Pumpkin Spice is THE kickoff to the holidays. I promise you, there are people lighting up their first fall-scented candles now, and ordering all the necessary items for Halloween. *eyeroll*

The WORST candy. Essentially edible chalk.

Not much else to share with this one. This person has issues that only extremely qualified persons should look into.

DoNUTS about Pumpkin Spice

This is a given. Some big-time brands getting into the mix. I've seen Cheerios, Twinkies, M&Ms, and more. Now, donuts. (Totally would try them)

No, Lauren. Not you too!

This pumpkin craze is getting to people. Lauren got a Grande Iced Chai Tea Latte, with Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam, and Oatmilk. What's missing? The CAFFEINE! The whole point of the drink. Shame. SHAME!

What are your thoughts on this Pumpkin Spice craze continuing? Has it gone too far? Let us know in the app.

