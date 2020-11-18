Montana Governor Steve Bullock announced yesterday that additional measures to help "curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Montana" will go into effect beginning this Friday (11/20), with an announcement from Yellowstone County Public Health Officer John Felton planned for Thursday 11/19.

According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday, November 20, Governor Bullock will put the following measures in place:

Restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries, and casinos to operate at 50 percent capacity and close no later than 10:00 p.m.

Public gatherings and events limited to 25 individuals where social distancing is not possible or observed.

Face coverings required in all counties regardless of case count.

The directive from Governor Bullock also urges Montana residents to "limit their involvement" of any gathering of 15 or more people, including private in-home gatherings. According to the press release, these types of private gatherings are "significant" in the spread of the virus.

The Directive implementing Executive Orders 2-2020 and 3-2020 from Governor Bullock also showed that this order is enforceable by the Attorney General of Montana, the Department of Health and Human Services, a county attorney, or "other local authorities under the direction of a county attorney."

CLICK HERE to read the complete directive from the Office of the Governor.

A press release from RiverStone Health on Tuesday (11/17) announced that Yellowstone County public health officer John Felton will be holding a press conference Thursday to announce details of his Health Officer Order, that will likely include additional restrictions for Billings.

For those planning to travel for the holidays, CLICK HERE to read the CDC's guidance for 'Celebrating Thanksgiving'