Hilarious: Adam Carolla Mocked Cali Gov’s Montana Vacation

My knee-jerk reaction was to defend Montana's great name. How dare these Californians attack our great state and falsely claim that we discriminate. But after hearing comedian Adam Carolla absolutely ROAST California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), I see it in a whole new light.



You know what? Keep telling on those Left-wing folks in New York and California how awful Montana is. We know it's a great place. We know we don't discriminate against anyone (LGBT or otherwise). But if California wants to spread that lie go for it.

For those who missed it, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was vacationing in Montana, even though state government travel to Montana is banned. Why is it banned? Because we have a law on the books that protects girls sports. Transgender athletes are still able to play sports, it is just that biological males are not allowed to take away opportunities from girls.

After listening to Carolla go off on Newsom's hypocrisy, I decided not to worry about defending Montana's great name from the radicals in California. Instead, I sent out a tweet saying: "I just want to thank California Gov. @GavinNewsom for reminding everyone in California how AWFUL and evil Montana is. You definitely do NOT want to move here."

Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) joined Fox & Friends to give his take on the Newsom visit.

