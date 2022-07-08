Well in this week's edition of Farmers Finishers, there are three things to make note of.

The damage reports from the recipients of this week's hailstorm were impressive. The storm was isolated but the size of the hail was big enough to make national news. Hopefully no more of that.

Number two: If you missed this morning's early conversation I think you would really enjoy the podcast. We talked at length about the rare occurrence of large families any more and how our culture has changed so much over the last 50 years. Not all of it for the better either. Listen, and then give us your perspective, I think you'll enjoy it.

Finally, it's all-star voting time for the NBA2K league.

As you know my son John was drafted 18th by Atlanta and is now professionally playing in the league. They have just opened up voting and we are trying to vote him in. He's had a great season and is making his presence known around the league. If you folks could click on the link and vote it would be great.

The first professional gamer from Montana and making the all-star team the first year would be awesome. I don't quite still have my hands around all of this either but it's real and it's big.

Read About It: My Son Repping Montana Ranchers in NBA2k League

He'll return around the end of August and it is good to know that he really misses Montana. Having kids like him makes me wish I would have had nine as we talked about this morning.

Have a great weekend and we'll see ya Monday at 5 a.m.