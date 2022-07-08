Friday Fragments: Home is Where the Pizza Is, Jury Duty Orders, Hailstorms, and More

I just learned this morning that Paul has never seen "The Godfather". SMH.

I set two new personal records this week. One, the longest a load of socks was left in the dryer is now 2 1/2 weeks. And two, longest gray eyebrow hair. Getting older is awesome.

I voted for "Witness" (Paul's son) for the NBA2K all-star balloting.

I got the LIFE360 app so that I can see where my daughter's phone is at any given time. The problem is that while we were setting it up, we were having pizza at Godfather's, so Godfather's showed up as "home". Now whenever she's driving close to the pizza place, I get an alert that she is home.

Abe Lincoln is the president with the most schools named after him in America with 607, according to the Thomas B. Fordham Institute. Thomas Jefferson has 350. Followed by George Washington with 332.

Farther down the list, Barak Obama has 21. While Donald Trump has zero.

I hope you were fortunate enough to not get hail from the storms. Nobody needs hail.

Credit: Apple Weather App Credit: Apple Weather App loading...

I'm retired from tent camping.

And it appears that I will be an active member of the Yellowstone County jury pool. If elected to serve, I will run for leadership of every jury that I'm on. And I will speed up all deliberations by settling disagreements with other jurors by playing "rock, paper, scissors". So if you're planning on committing a crime between 9/1/22 and 8/31/23, your punishment will be swift and just.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

And congratulations to two of my neighbors who on the consecutive nights of July 4th and 5th, set off fireworks that were valued a little over $3,000.00. Next year I might be in a cabin somewhere on those dates.

Have a great weekend.