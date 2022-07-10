Billings Police Find Stabbing Victim Near Southside Business

An incident on the southside of Billings late Sunday night (7/10) sent one individual to the hospital with stab wounds, according to a social media post from Billings Police.

In the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, BPD Sgt. Beck said that officers responded to a reported stabbing at 9:27 pm Sunday in south Billings.

Upon arriving on the scene, Billings Police officers discovered a victim "with multiple stab wounds" near a business on Billings southside.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries," according to the Billings Police Department.

BPD Sgt. Beck said via the Twitter post that there were currently "no suspect leads" in the stabbing, but an investigation is ongoing.

No further details about the exact location of the stabbing were available at the time this article was published.

This article will be updated as more information is released.

