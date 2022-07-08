Roads near Daylis Stadium in Billings were closed for several hours on Friday (7/8) following an accident involving a vehicle versus a bicycle.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded at 2:13 pm to 3rd Street West and Grand Avenue for a "serious injury crash."

Upon arrival, Billings Police officers and medical personnel made contact with the cyclist who they report had "life-threatening injuries" and had her transported to a local hospital.

Following the crash, Billings Police closed the westbound lanes of Grand Avenue between 3rd Street and 4th Street West for further investigation of the scene.

Unofficial reports from witnesses driving by the scene of the crash said the vehicle that hit the bicycle was a white Tesla Model 3.

Details are still coming in about this vehicle versus bicycle accident, and as we get more information, this article will be updated.

