Thanks, Homesteader Days, for a Great Event

I'm glad that I remembered to snap a selfie of me, Johnny V, and Michael Foth. We have worked to get together for a few years but we've never gotten the gang together because of the different hours that everybody works. Friday night was a nice surprise. And the weather really could have not been better.

We got to visit with a lot of folks that I hadn't seen in quite a while. Many of those I had not seen since Homesteader Days last year. I've committed to quite a few lunches with a lot of the folks that I ran into.

Little Texas was very high energy. Great openers. Shenandoah has always been one of my favorites. I had not heard "Ghost In This House" in years. It's one of my favorite break up songs. Yes, I have a top five for those too.

If you've never been to this event or have not been to it in a while, I highly recommend it for next year.

I'd like to thank Bethany Hein for organizing such a well-run event. Also, Steve Rockhold, who treated me like royalty. I even got to "take a cart" from my pickup to inside the grounds. Also, all 3,200 people who bought me a beer. They were everywhere!

And this place can be rented! If you need a great wedding venue or maybe a spot for a class reunion, they've got an awful lot of space out there. And massive amounts of parking. I also snapped a quick picture of the sunset on my drive home. Thanks Homesteader Days. I'll see you next year.