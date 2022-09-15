As a Montana Native, It’s Easy To Mix Up These Two Towns

We had the ladies who are organizing Beef, Beets and Barley on our show this week. Their event is this Saturday, starting at 5 in Worden. Not Huntley.

A lot of folks, myself included, didn't know the difference between the two towns. In fact, I recalled that the first time that the Cat Country All-Stars were going to play a charity basketball game at Huntley Project, I drove all over Huntley looking for a building big enough to be a high school. I had to stop and ask for directions.

And according to these ladies, it still happens a lot.

Maybe it's time to start a petition to rename both towns. Worden becomes Huntley and Huntley can be named just about anything else. And save some trouble for those of us who are easily confused.

You could be clever like the folks of Ismay when they temporarily changed the name of their town to Joe, Montana. They were trying to get the San Francisco quarterback to come to their party. He didn't. But it must have been a good idea because folks like me still remember the stunt.

And when we do the name change event for both towns we will need to get some ginormous signs made for all the roads that lead in their towns.

B,B & B starts at 5 p.m. this Saturday. There's a BBQ, beverages, and desserts. There's also a kids' fun area, education booth, vendors, and everybody's favorite: A beer garden.

Live music and dancing get going at about 8 p.m.

They are trying to raise some money to help update the main street. In Worden, not Huntley.

Get on the main street in the heights and don't turn right after the river. That's Huntley.

We're going to Worden, remember.