How Happy Is Montana Compared To The Rest Of The U.S? Let’s Check.

Montana has a whole lot going for it.

Beautiful mountains, world-class skiing, fly fishing, rafting, and of course Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. Plus you can throw things like MSU and UM, the chance to hunt big game, and all of those natural hot springs, and you see why Montana has become one of the "it" places to live.

Here's a question though, even with that long list of things to enjoy, how happy are Montanans?

Apparently, very. While Montana doesn't rank as the happiest state in the U.S. (that distinction goes to our friends in North Dakota), we do make the Top 10. Montana comes in at number 8 on the list according to the mattress company, Amerisleep.

Amerisleep based their survey on several different factors such as:

Health Ranking

Education Ranking

Work/Life Balance

Environment Ranking

Safety Ranking

Housing Ranking

Income Ranking

While Montana exceeded in the rankings of education, work/life balance, and housing ranking (insert eye roll here) coming in 3rd, 3rd, and 4th. However, we missed the boats on some of the others. We ranked 45th in health, 24th in the environment, and 31st in safety.

So clearly, we have some work to do if we want to knock North Dakota off the top (I mean, it's good to have goals, right?)

It's not just North Dakota and Montana that made the Top 10 list in our area/region. Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, Oregon, and Utah all made the Top 10 as well. Personally, I think people from this area/region are just good folks. They're the type of people that help when you need help and look out for their neighbors.

Of course, in order to find those people you need to get out and meet them. Don't let the online trolls be the barometer of how you measure happiness here. Online trolls are always miserable and complaining about something and Montana has some of the worst. No, the people of this state are good people and most importantly, apparently happy people.

