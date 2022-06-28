City of Billings Asks For Your Input

The City of Billings is requesting feedback from locals on what they think it is like living in the Magic City!

So far, 2,800 residents from randomly selected households received the National Citizen Survey in the mail. However, the survey is now open to all Billings residents online!

How do I participate?

City Administrator Chris Kukulski had this to say:

We don’t have a role to play if we’re not providing services to the community. We are here as public servants, to serve them, to be a part of great neighborhoods, a great city, a great community. They’re essential to that.

If you received a survey by mail, and already have filled it out, there is no need to complete the online survey. Otherwise, you can simply fill out the online edition to save time.

The City of Billings says it takes around 15 minutes to complete the survey, and all answers are confidential and individual opinions are anonymous.

What are the questions about?

The city is probing for answers on a wide range of topics related to Billings. Here are some examples:

Quality of Life in Billings

Billings Government Services

Local Demographic Information

It's common to watch the complaints or praises about the city flow through Facebook groups and pages and comments. Instead of speaking into the void (most likely) on social media, give Billings direct feedback with this survey!