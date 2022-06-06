Are Food Delivery People Eating Your Order? There Could Be a Good Chance, Billings!

I don't know how many of you use deliverers and delivery companies to bring you your food, but I heard a stat over the weekend that is going to make you think twice about it.

The survey said of 564 delivery drivers, nearly 80% of them admitted to sampling the food they were delivering!

Oh my gosh, are you kidding me? That's gross.

Just imagine some dude diving into your fries or chicken nuggets before you get them. How would you know? Well, you can't necessarily tell if they're sneaky about the amount they take.

There is no limit to what they could sample -- why, they could bring an extra straw and take a couple of big gulps of your drink and you would never know it!

They could take a breadstick or grab about a half dozen fries and you wouldn't know. If you order a bucket of chicken, who really takes all the pieces out and counts them before they start diving in?

The things that are probably the safest are pizzas; it would be obvious if there was a breach of security there or even the many different kinds of sandwiches too, but I'll bet they are clever with other things.

Nachos, that's another item that they could get away with.

I would imagine there are a lot of you out there that have been suspicious at one point or another but just kept your fingers crossed and had hope in humanity. I never use food delivery, but it is more popular than ever now and apparently so is eating on your dime... Sick.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.