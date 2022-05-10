How Much?? Concert Ticket Prices Are Getting Out of Hand

Before I start my complaining here, I just want to remind you that I'm old. So old that I remember when Cat Country put on its first concert. The act was Tanya Tucker. The tickets were five dollars. My, how times have changed.

I was looking around on the internet for concerts at the Gorge At George Amphitheatre in George, Washington. I'm going to be in the area on vacation and thought I would see who was doing concerts while I'm there. And I see that Chris Stapleton is doing a show. I've been to one of his shows.

So I thought I'd look and see what tickets cost.

Let's keep in mind that Margo Price is also appearing. As are Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (guys that played with Tom Petty).

Tickets start at $242.00. And if you'd like to be up close in "The Pit", they had tickets for $1,146. If you're taking a date that's $2,292. TWO THOUSAND.

The good news is that The Gorge doesn't appear to charge additional convenience fees. But they do offer ticket insurance.

I'm serious. If you wanted to insure your pit tickets, it would cost you $79.10 per ticket. So now your date night concert package total cost is up to $2,450.00.

And more great news. You can make concert ticket PAYMENTS. Monthly payments. A company called Affirm will let you pay for your pit tickets for only $229.00 per month.

But be careful not to lose your phone. Because The Gorge doesn't sell paper tickets anymore. Just "mobile entry" tickets with the barcode.

I don't know who is buying tickets at this price. But I know that it's not me.

I paid $250 per ticket to see Paul McCartney in Missoula -- he was a Beatle. I also paid $325 the first time I saw Elton John but wouldn't spend that much again.

It looks like I might be done going to concerts.

The good thing is, you don't have to be. Our radio stations are giving out concert tickets all the time, you just have to stay tuned in.