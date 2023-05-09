What’s The Most You’d Pay For a Concert Ticket, Montana?

I know that the most that I ever personally paid for a concert ticket was $342.45. That was to be in the fourth row to see Elton John at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 2006. It was the first time I'd seen him in concert. And I was sure that I wouldn't see him again. So I bought the best ticket that they had left.

But concert ticket prices have gone completely crazy. We got a message that Taylor Swift's tickets to her three Nashville shows ranged from $500 - $5000. I know a lot of people who love certain artists and are well off financially. But I don't know anybody who would pay five grand to see anybody in concert.

Taylor Swift Manny Carabel, Getty Images loading...

And these ticket broker sites have really jacked up the prices even more. I looked at tickets to see Miss Swift this Friday in Philadelphia. Now keep in mind that lower inventory means higher prices. There are 348 tickets left for this show. Please select your tickets that range from $1,282.00 for nosebleed seats all the way up to a pair of front-row tickets that are priced at $12,825.00. A piece.

Credit: StubHub Website Credit: StubHub Website loading...

And that's not including any taxes, fees, or parking that you still have to pay for. I just can't believe anybody would pay for that.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

Thankfully most of my concert ticket purchases are behind me. But guess I'm taking a little survey. What's the most that you'd pay for a concert ticket? And who are you going to see?