ICYMI: Jonah Prill Performs ‘Fire It Up’ LIVE in the Billings Studio

Coming off the 4th of July Holiday weekend, here's my recap for you of Friday!

Jonah Prill, Montana Country Music Artist and TikTok Superstar, popped into the Cat Country 102.9 Studio here on the 23rd floor to discuss Moto Fest, his new music and even perform the hit single "Fire It Up" LIVE.

Jonah is well known for "Fire It Up", performed LIVE on NBC's American Song Contest and on every social platform. He let us know on his regular setlist, he has Morgan Wallen & Hardy, Florida Georgia Line and more as co-writers.

Jonah travels back and forth between Montana and Nashville to the studio, and we discussed being a cowboy in LA during the NBC show. He mentioned he would be in LA in jeans, boots and his King Ropes hat (normal and everyday for us here in Montana) and would get quite a few looks from people.

