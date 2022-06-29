Montana’s Jonah Prill to headline Moto Fest This Weekend

Local Country Music Artist, and TikTok Sensation Jonah Prill is set to headline Moto fest 22'! This Friday night, Moto Fest offers STACYC Mini MX, Pit Bike Races, and the live concert with Jonah Prill, Zech Peabody, and Chez!

For the Pit Bike Races on Friday, there are 4 Classes are available, and you can register between 3 PM and 5 PM for $30 per race.

Under 13

14 and Up

Doubles

Relay

Camp overnight, and catch Motocross both Saturday and Sunday! Dream BIG at Big Sky Speedway, 11298 Roundup Road, Shepherd.

As for the Mini Mx STACYC bike classes, here's the different choices:

12 eDRIVE up to 3 years old

12 eDRIVE up to 4 years old

12 eDRIVE up to 5 years old

16 eDRIVE 4-5 years old

16 eDRIVE 5-6 years old

16 eDRIVE 6-7 years old

And Jonah Prill, headliner for Moto Fest, shared this with his followers on social media.

Moto Fest, this weekend up in Shepherd with fireworks to boot, and a pitchfork fondue dinner! If you are going, tag us in your post with #MotoFest! We'd love to see how much fun you are having with friends and family.

