ICYMI: Wreaths Adorn Yellowstone Natl Cemetery

Back in November, we caught up with Jessica Patterson who was helping to organize an effort to decorate the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana with Christmas wreaths as a part of Wreaths Across America.

Recently, we got the following update from Retired Army Lt. Col. Ed Saunders who shared several photos with us. One photo is featured above, and several others can be found on Flickr:

On Friday, December 14, 2019, dedicated citizens braving dense fog and near freezing temperatures decorated Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel, Montana, with holiday wreaths as part of the national Wreaths Across America event. Hundreds of men, women, boys, girls, and veterans set 800 wreaths to honor those interred in the national cemetery. An Internet link to my photos is at: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmK2bJCd In the upper right corner of the photo album click on the small slide screen icon with the right-pointing arrow. This will begin the slide show. Well-done to those who organized and helped with the event.

Here's part of what Jessica Patterson shared with us back in November:

Observed annually on a Saturday in December designated by Congress, National Wreaths Across America Day is a movement to cover all Veterans grave markers with a Christmas wreath. Remember. Honor. Teach. This is the mission of Wreaths Across America. By coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and other veterans cemeteries around the country Wreaths Across America strives to remember our fallen heroes, honor those who serve and teach our children about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families to preserve our freedoms.

Credit Thannon Holst