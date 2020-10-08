I’m Toast: I Can’t Take Another 26 Days of This

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

26 days and counting. I don't know about you guys, but I don't know if I can take another 26 days of all this election crap and COVID crap at the same time. Nothing that anyone is saying at this point makes any sense. Too many lies, too many theories, too many commercials etc. It's almost getting to the point of exhaustion. People are ready to break free and live again. We all want our ability to enjoy ourselves with no restrictions and get back to the very things we all appreciate. This next election is so much about just that. More people in your mug regulating every single thing in your life and world or you, or, your life and your freedoms coming first. Whatever you pick please pick in a hurry before we all crack.