Is the Stay at Home Order Being Effectively Enforced?

Hundreds of people showed up at the capitol over the weekend wanting the Governor to open the state back up according to the Associated Press. Hundreds of people defied his stay at home order except for essential business. There were no masks, no 6 feet social distancing rules being followed, so where were the governor and his authorities? Nowhere. Why? He and health directors have threatened private citizens in non-compliance with their orders. I'm branding this weekend and I too will not be in compliance. I hope it is also overlooked and considered the overstepping of government authority, or I won't be here next Monday.

