5 Smart Ways to Spend Your Stimulus Money in Billings

Did your stimulus check show up in your bank account yet? It seems like a lot of people in Billings have seen the deposit in their accounts today (including me). I haven't lost my job and (fingers crossed) hopefully won't, so for my household budget the stimulus check is kind of an extra bonus. We plan to spend it wisely.

NOTE: If the coronavirus has affected your financial situation, I strongly encourage you to pay rent or whatever mandatory bills you have with this money, instead of blowing it on a new TV or some other non-essential, including items on this list. Be smart.

That said... here are five great ways to spend your stimulus money locally.

Credit: Alex Raths Getty Stock/ThinkStock

1. Fill your freezer with meat. It doesn't get much more local and farm-to-table than Ranch House Meats at 3203 Henesta Dr. With uncertainty regarding meat distribution in the United States, having a freezer full of meat is a good idea. Unless you're a vegan. If that's the case, fill your freezer with vegetables.

Credit: Alex Raths/Getty Stock/ThinkStock

2. Plant a garden. Visit Billings Hardware and get supplies to start a vegetable garden. Victory gardens were a big thing during World War II and with food and financial uncertainty on many of our minds, lots of people that have never gardened before are starting one this spring. It's not that difficult, it can be pretty rewarding and IMO gardening is good for the soul. Take it one step further and buy canning supplies to save all the food you grow this summer.

Credit: Getty Images/Stefan Malloch

3. Purchase a new gun and/or ammo. Without getting into big 2nd Amendment arguments, many Montanan's are gun owners. Protecting your family is a right and priority that most of us take seriously. Difficult times can make people do desperate things, and I'll just leave it at that. Black Butte Range is not just an indoor shooting range, they are also a firearms dealer AND they offer the training you'll need to be a responsible gun owner. Local pawn shops are also open as essential business and you can find some decent deals on used guns.

Credit: Getty Images/Tim Boyle

4. Buy restaurant gift cards. COVID-19 is impacting nearly every industry, but local restaurants were the first to be hit hard. Most restaurants in Billings are still open for take-out or delivery. Don't like food to-go? I understand. I prefer the sit-down experience too. Buy a gift card now to help keep local restaurants afloat and when social distancing guidelines relax a little, treat yourself to a night out. We'll all be ready for a night on the town when this blows over.

Credit: Getty Stock / ThinkStock

5. Take care of auto repairs/maintenance. Car repairs usually show up out of nowhere and in my experience, they always show up when I'm flat-ass broke. Auto repair is declared an essential service and now would be a great time to get a new set of tires or shocks and brakes before you squander away your stimulus check. Do it now and your car will thank you. Take your pick of reputable Billings mechanic shops and get it done.

