Jason Aldean built his career the old fashioned way. Early on, it was gigs in his hometown bars; upon moving to Nashville, he struggled for five years and thought about quitting dozens of times. Finally, when a chance of scoring a record deal seemed all but lost, Aldean met the right man in the right bar and things took off from there. Thank goodness he stuck it out: He's become a top-line artist for his label, Broken Bow Records, and an absolute superstar in his own right.

The naturally quiet country singer has a few quirks and stories that even his most loyal fans may not have heard, though. Read on to learn 10 things you never knew about the "Big Green Tractor" singer, including who was originally offered that song and what Aldean turned down to pursue country music.