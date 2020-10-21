Jersey Mike’s Opens Today in the Heights

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I'm a fan of subs, always have been. Hot or cold large or small, I love subs. When I was a kid, I remember we could go into Kmart and they also had a deli. You could get a sub for 89 cents. They weren't bad, and for kids with a voracious appetite, they did the trick. Subs have come a long way since and the price has also changed dramatically, like everything else. They open at 10 so that's good for early eaters of lunch like me. Very seldom is it noon before I eat lunch. Not sure if they have a drive-up or not, so be careful navigating the parking lot. See ya tomorrow at 5.