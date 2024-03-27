Found: The Best Chocolate Cake In Montana

Found: The Best Chocolate Cake In Montana

Credit: bernicesbakerymt.com / Canva

A delicious surprise.

My birthday was last month and guess my friends surprised me with? A homemade sour cream chocolate cake with chocolate frosting. It was sublime. I ate that bad boy for breakfast, lunch, and dinner one day. No regrets.

Why chocolate cake?

One of best things about chocolate cake is the variety. There’s your classic chocolate cake, the aforementioned sour cream chocolate cake, hot fudge chocolate cake, molten lava chocolate cake, German chocolate cake, and even the more unique varieties like red velvet cake or flourless chocolate tortes. These cakes provide an option for everybody, unless, of course, they don’t like chocolate. There’s no saving people like that. I actually met someone in recent years who was allergic to chocolate. My heart broke for them.

Get our free mobile app

The best of the best in Montana.

Eat This, Not That rounded up the best chocolate cakes in every state and Montana’s does not disappoint. Located in Missoula, our state’s BEST chocolate cake lives in Bernice’s Bakery.

Credit: bernicesbakerymt.com
loading...

Read More: The Best Bagel in Montana

As I have never had the profound honor of trying their goodies, we’ll have to rely on the internet for more information. Bernice’s Bakery describes this decadent cake as, “Moist chocolate cake layers filled and frosted with old fashioned buttercream - a true classic!” A 6-inch round cake is $37 and an 8-inch round is $62.

Here's the plan.

I’d love to verify the legitimacy of this claim, and I think the big bosses should send me on a chocolate cake-eating road trip around the state. Who’s with me?

These Are The Most Popular Restaurants In Montana

Montana is jam packed with some of the best food in the country. From fine dining to small, local joints - it's natural that a state with so many locally sourced foods would have such great restaurants.

Gallery Credit: mwolfe

32 Interesting Photos of Montana's Fantastic Dive Bars

Let's take a simple tour through Montana's towns, big and small. We're on a quest to catch the vibe of Montana's best dive bars - what they look like and where you'll find them.

Gallery Credit: mwolfe

Categories: Food, Local Interest, Opinion
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 102.9