Best Recipes From Montana: Take Them Or Leave Them

Homemade food, restaurant food, bags of candy, if it's food...I love it. No discrimination here. I try to eat healthy, but it's hard when the food that is so bad for you is so good.

That being said, I'm not a big fan of cooking, I do cook regularly because I absolutely love eating. Turns out, I'm fairly good at it, which is a little annoying. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best recipes submitted by some of Montana's home cooks.

Montana's Best Recipes:

I'm Not Sold

How do you feel about their choices? To me, the list is extremely lacking in meat. This is Montana, people. I was also surprised to see no recipes involving wild game. There are so very many desserts on this list. Dessert is great and all, but give me sustenance! To each their own, I guess.

I would be lying if I said I couldn't see myself trying the pork chop with tomato and bacon recipe. It is absolutely drool-worthy. It sounds like it needs some garlic, though, every savory recipe could use a little garlic.

Tell Us Your Opinion

Grilling season is right around the corner. What are your favorite things to throw on the grill? Tell us in the app.

What are your favorite Montana recipes? Please tell me someone has a good elk roast recipe out there, we owe it to our state.

