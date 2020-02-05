Joliet Residents Express Concern About New Jail

I don't know if you've been following the story that began back in December, regarding the Carbon County jail. The county stopped using the jail in Red Lodge in 2001 and has had to transport prisoners all the way to Billings. Now they want to build a new one in Joliet. A 100 cell jail at a cost of $18-26 million.

According to a post from the Carbon County News Facebook page, they've chosen a location, named as the "Stevens property." I'm not super familiar with Joliet, so I don't know exactly where it is in town, but according to comments on the page, it's about a mile from the school.

Carbon County residents will help pay for the jail with a levy equal to about $50 per $100,000 property, to be put on a ballot this summer. From what I can tell, most of the feedback from Joliet residents has not been very positive. I can't say I blame them.

