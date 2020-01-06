Kelsea Ballerini replied to a young fan’s letter to the singer on her Instagram account, with the sweetest words of encouragement.

The 26-year-old replied to a piece of fan mail from a 12-year-old girl named Ellie from Colorado, after not being able to find her address. The "Club" singer posted a snapshot of part of the letter that Ellie sent, which detailed her love for Ballerini's music, particularly one of her latest releases, "Homecoming Queen?"

Ellie shared that she has been bullied and felt like the world is going to end, but in spite of the negative words being thrown at her, Ballerini's music has taught her to not let it get under her skin. Ballerini's music has inspired her so much that she now wants to audition for America's Got Talent with her song "Homecoming Queen?"

"Middle school was really hard for me too," Ballerini wrote back to Ellie. "It’s a time when everyone is starting to discover who they are, it’s awkward and emotional, and unfortunately the way some people feel like they have it together is by tearing other people apart."

The singer offered her advice to try and get through it, and to remember "It’s not your weight to carry. It will make you stronger and full of grace."

Ballerini ended her reply by offering words of encouragement, "Hang in there, my little homecoming queen. Sending you so much love and light. PS- go try out!!! You have my vote. 💗👑"