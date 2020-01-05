3 Ways To Win Sesame Street Live! Tickets
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic is coming to Billings for two shows (10:30am, 2:30pm) on Thursday, January 16 at MetraPark.
Here are 3 easy ways you can win tickets to see all your favorite Sesame Street characters Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and more in Make Your Magic.
- DOWNLOAD the Cat Country 102.9 mobile app from Google Play or the App Store. We'll be doing secret ticket giveaways through our mobile app alerts. The only way you'll know when to call is having the mobile app.
- LISTEN to The Breakfast Flakes on Game Day Thursday for your chance to win tickets beginning at 7am.
- ENTER TO WIN a family four pack of tickets that we'll draw for on Monday, January 13.