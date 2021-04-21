Kelsea Ballerini Is Working on Her Fourth Studio Album

Kelsea Ballerini appears to be working on her fourth album, if you believe what you see on social media.

The "Hole in the Bottle" star posted a series of snapshots from a writing retreat she took earlier this month with in-demand Nashville songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins. Both are frequent collaborators for Ballerini — in fact, the same songwriting trio produced her recent single, "Homecoming Queen?"

"Songs, dominos, wine," Ballerini writes with the snapshots from the songwriting retreat, which took place in Columbia, Tenn., a little less than an hour south of Nashville.

The pictures show the three friends writing songs, enjoying their picturesque surroundings and of course, sharing a few drinks as they work on new music:

Posting some snapshots of her own on social media, Galyon identified the house where they were staying as Magnolia Acres. According to its website, the house is a 19th century estate located on approximately 10 acres of land, which includes walking trails, a fire pit, an "estate style lounging pool" and even a golf and putting green.

Per a post shared by Galyon, the weekend was a productive one, as the three songwriters did significant writing for Ballerini's next project. "KB4 X MAGNOLIA ACRES — 3 friends. 6 new songs. 44 hours. But we'll never tell how many bottles of wine," she writes.

In addition to teaming up for "Homecoming Queen?," Galyon and Robbins helped create much of Ballerini's third studio album, Kelsea. That project arrived in March of 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was first ramping up, and the singer admitted at the time that it was difficult to reconfigure her expectations for the project as her plans for touring and an album release rollout swiftly got nixed.

Later in the year, Ballerini announced a re-worked, stripped-down version of the project, this time titled Ballerini.

"Kelsea is glitter: bold and effervescent and dreams that are boundless. She's who I want to be. While Ballerini is emotional, vulnerable, soft: observes her surroundings and chooses her words carefully," she explained of the separation of the two. "She's who I am."

