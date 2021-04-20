Charitable Entrepreneur Giving $1,000 to Billings Kids

Kids only have so many options available to earn money, especially if they are under 14-years-old. Montana law sets limits on the amount of hours kids can work, the times of day they can work, and there are restrictions on jobs deemed too hazardous for minors. For many pre-teens and teenagers, babysitting and mowing lawns for friends and family are common jobs. A local businessman hopes to inspire kids to start their own business with a $1,000 seed-money scholarship.

Matt Jansen, aka "Matt the Painter" knows first hand the value of hard work and he mentioned during our interview (below) that he's always been an entrepreneur. Matt is a second generation painter who worked with his dad when he was in high school. Jansen started his residential and commercial painting business in Billings 14 years ago after realizing there was a need and that the corporate world wasn't for him.

Jansen's passion for self employment, combined with a desire to give back to the community led him to launch the Youth Entrepreneur Scholarship (Y.E.S.) four years ago. The scholarship offers $1,000 to youth between the ages of 8 and 20 who are interested in starting their own business.

The entry deadline is May 9th, with selected nominees presenting their ideas to the scholarship committee on May 15th. Interested youth can submit their business ideas HERE. There are minimal requirements (participants must reside in Yellowstone County and be between the ages of 8 and 20. Matt the Painter stopped by our studio today to chat about the scholarship. You can hear it below. Apologies for some poor audio quality on portions of the interview... It's been one of those days.

