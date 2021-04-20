Authorities Identify Billings Homicide/Suicide Suspects

On April 15, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office was called as part of a multi-agency response in the West Yellowstone area for a vehicle pursuit. The suspect vehicle was wanted in connection with a homicide out of Billings.

The two suspects exited their vehicle and fled on foot into the Duck Creek area near the intersection of Highway 287 and Highway 191.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the National Park Service, West Yellowstone Police Department, U.S. Forest Service, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Game Wardens, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Bozeman Police Department (as part of the joint Special Response Team) worked together to secure a perimeter. A shelter in place order was communicated to the residents near the area.

Law enforcement heard two gunshots shortly after the suspects had entered the wooded area. Ultimately, the suspects were located deceased near Duck Creek. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s / Coroner’s Office will continue investigating the incident.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspects as Henry Porter (22) and Erika Miller (28), both of Billings, Montana. Both victims were found deceased of a single gunshot wound of the head in an apparent homicide/suicide. No further details are being released at this time.