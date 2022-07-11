My trip to see Kenny Chesney, part one.

Let me start by saying that I think that most of the people that I know were at the concert Saturday, but I'll write my article anyway.

The main thing that I learned Saturday was that concerts at stadiums aren't just concerts. They are "events". And at "events" you tailgate. And I mean all day.

My first tailgate invitation came while I was trimming some trees at about 11:30 in the morning. And I said I would look for their tailgate when I got to Bozeman in a couple of hours.

So, I got to Bozeman about four o'clock. (A quick note to entrepreneurs in Bozeman: If you bought a couple of those golf carts that seat six, you will make bank from people like me giving rides from the parking lots at the dorms and the venue)

Rule number one at tailgates is to have a beer. Because within another two minutes you'll be offered a second one.

Kenny Chesney concert Bozeman, MT tailgating Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

Rule number two is to bring your appetite. Just about every tailgate had at least three meats that they barbequed.

Thirdly, for me, I had to act like I was running for office. That means you can't stay at any tailgate very long because you have so many more to get to. That being said, I still find all the ones that I had been invited to.

Kenny Chesney concert in Bozeman, MT Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

Also, I wanted to be in my seat when the opener, Carly Pearce, started the show.

A lot of times people will not take their seats until the headliner is about to start. but that wasn't the case at this show. It was pretty full when she started. And she did not disappoint.

Kenny Chesney concert in Bozeman, MT Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

Tomorrow will be part two. More about the actual concert.

