Lavin Selected to Lead Montana Highway Patrol

Austin Knudsen (R-MT) will be sworn in as Montana's next Attorney General next month, but he's already announcing a key appointment- and it sounds like a great selection.

Steve Lavin is not only a state representative from the Flathead Valley, he's also a Major in the Montana Highway Patrol who has served for nearly 30 years. He's now been tapped by Knudsen to head up the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

AG-elect Austin Knudsen: Steve has the vision, experience and leadership ability we need to tackle the difficult challenges we face. His integrity and steadfast devotion to duty will serve Montana well. Lavin: I am honored to have this opportunity to serve the troopers of the Highway Patrol and the people of Montana. I appreciate Attorney General-Elect Knudsen placing his confidence in me and look forward to the task ahead.

According to a press release from Knudsen's office:

Steve Lavin was born and raised in Helena. He graduated from Montana State University in 1989 with a degree in Sociology/Criminal Justice. He is currently a Major with the Montana Highway Patrol with 28 years of service. He was elected to the Montana Legislature in 2011 and served four terms. He currently resides in Kalispell with his wife of 29 years, Amy Hunthausen Lavin, and has two children, Michael and Cassidy.

According to his legislative campaign website, Lavin has also served as a coordinator for the Montana Hope Project and for the Flathead Valley Alcohol Enforcement team. He's also a member of the National Rifle Association.