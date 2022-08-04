Legendary Montana Distillery Featured in Coffee or Die Magazine

When they say "Montana is for badasses" this is one more reason why: Willie Blazer. An Army Ranger, a Green Beret, and an all around great guy who started Willie's Distillery in Ennis, Montana.

I wondered what the crew from Black Rifle Coffee Company was up to when I saw this photo on Instagram from the legendary Willie's Distillery in Ennis, Montana. Then I saw the piece in Coffee or Die magazine with a great photo of Willie Blazer.

For those who don't know, Coffee or Die is an official publication of The Black Rifle Coffee Company. Last month, they published Ethan's piece "WILLIE’S DISTILLERY: HOW AN ARMY VETERAN MADE IT AS A MONTANA MOONSHINER."

Not only the does the story tell more of the history behind Willie's Distillery and Willie's military service to our country, it also pays tribute to the legacy of Willie's wife- the late Robin Blazer:

Robin’s obituary in the Helena Independent Record attributed the success of Willie’s Distillery to Robin’s “dogged persistence” in researching the industry, developing business and marketing strategies, and constantly innovating and improving operations. Willie’s Distillery opened in 2012 with Robin’s family’s revised cattle brand as the business’s logo. “Willie’s really is Robin’s distillery,” Symank says fondly. “It’s Willie’s whiskey, but it’s Robin’s distillery. She was the boss. He’s just a good-looking redhead.”

Check out the photo of the Black Rifle Coffee Crew in Ennis below. Also below that photo is a video from the Willie's YouTube page which features great cocktail combinations for those of you looking for recipes.